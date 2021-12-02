Your Photos
MnDOT accepting submissions for ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation kicks off its second annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest.

The contest is for eight snowplows, one for each MnDOT district in the state.

There are a few basic rules; each person can submit up to three names, each submission is limited to 30 characters at most, and previous winners will not be considered.

The agency encourages people to come up with the most unique, punniest, or wittiest names.

”Really, December is a great time for folks to start thinking about winter. Hopefully, it also helps them remember to drive slowly in the wintertime and to keep those safety tips in mind when we are traveling through the winter,” explained Anne Meyer, media relations specialist at MnDOT. “This is putting another name to a snowplow hopefully also makes folks think about snowplow drivers out there, so they slow down whenever they see them and give them plenty of room to work.”

The submission form will be open through midnight on Dec. 15.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website for more information and to submit your ideas for the challenge.

As always, stay up-to-date with the latest weather conditions at KEYC.com/weather and road conditions at 511mn.org.

