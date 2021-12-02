MSHSL Approves Shot Clock for High School Basketball

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State High School League approved a shot clock for high school basketball on Thursday.

The 35-second clock will be added in 2023.

Per the MSHSL, less than 20% of its member schools currently have shot clocks installed; however, more than 3/4 of member schools say they can install shot clocks by the start of the 2023-24 season.

The shot clock will be required for varsity games, but not lower levels of competition. Lower levels have the option to use a shot clock -- as long as both teams agree to it.

Minnesota is just the 13th state to adopt a shot clock for high school hoops.

