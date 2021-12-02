MSHSL Approves Shot Clock for High School Basketball
Begins in 2023; shot clock will last 35 seconds
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State High School League approved a shot clock for high school basketball on Thursday.
The 35-second clock will be added in 2023.
Per the MSHSL, less than 20% of its member schools currently have shot clocks installed; however, more than 3/4 of member schools say they can install shot clocks by the start of the 2023-24 season.
The shot clock will be required for varsity games, but not lower levels of competition. Lower levels have the option to use a shot clock -- as long as both teams agree to it.
Minnesota is just the 13th state to adopt a shot clock for high school hoops.
