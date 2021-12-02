Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MSHSL Approves Shot Clock for High School Basketball

Begins in 2023; shot clock will last 35 seconds
MSHSL football graphic
MSHSL football graphic(KBJR)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State High School League approved a shot clock for high school basketball on Thursday.

The 35-second clock will be added in 2023.

Per the MSHSL, less than 20% of its member schools currently have shot clocks installed; however, more than 3/4 of member schools say they can install shot clocks by the start of the 2023-24 season.

The shot clock will be required for varsity games, but not lower levels of competition. Lower levels have the option to use a shot clock -- as long as both teams agree to it.

Minnesota is just the 13th state to adopt a shot clock for high school hoops.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Governor Tim Walz issues statement on MN’s first case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

Gusties shot 80% from the field in the half.
Gustavus uses strong first half to down Carleton
HIGHLIGHTS: Gustavus Adolphus College vs. Carleton
Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) moves the ball on Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince...
Wizards beat Timberwolves 115-107; Towns hurt late
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton takes a lead at first base against the Toronto Blue Jays...
Safe at home: Buxton relishes comfort of staying with Twins