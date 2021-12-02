Nicollet Fire Department hosts Toys for Tots drive

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) — Thanks to local support, the annual Toys for Tots drive brightens Christmas for children who might otherwise not have any gifts under the tree.

As Christmas gets closer, volunteers and Marines will sort out the donations, and they will be distributed to families in the area. In 2019, Toys for Tots served a record of over 3,200 children in southern Minnesota. The numbers were down slightly in 2020.

“It is just great to see this because, you know, when these toys are donated, they will end up in the hands of a child that otherwise wouldn’t have a toy for Christmas, so it means a lot, and it means a lot for hope for them to have a new toy,” Mankato Area Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator Jim Hammock said.

Donations for the Toys for Tots campaign are being collected all over the state. Donations can be made until 12 p.m. on Dec. 15 and distribution will begin on Dec. 18.

Visit KEYC.com/Toys-for-Tots for future updates and to see a map of donation sites in an area near you.

