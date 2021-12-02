Your Photos
Prosecution continues testimony in day two of Abukar trial

Surveillance video was at the center of testimony Wednesday as the trial of a Rochester man charged in a deadly shooting in March of 2019 continues. Many of the victim’s family were in the courtroom again for the second day of trial and some of the suspect’s friends and family were there as well.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Surveillance video was at the center of testimony Wednesday as the trial of Rochester man, Muhidin Abukar, charged in a deadly shooting in March of 2019 continues. This comes after an emotional first day of trial that began on Tuesday.

Many of the victim, Garad Roble’s, family were in the courtroom again for the second day of trial and some of the suspect’s friends and family were there as well.

The surveillance video that was shown to the courtroom was from different downtown Rochester businesses and locations giving an idea of where the suspects and victim went that night of March 4, 2019 and into the early hours of March 5th.

Those places included a downtown parking garage, a now closed Rochester restaurant called The Loop and Meadow Park Apartments.

A gun and a magazine found a few days after the murder were also presented as evidence.. Those are suspected to be connected to this homicide.

The judge says the trial is moving along quicker than expected and court adjourned over an hour early. She stated, “There are issues the council and I need to work out to help things run more smoothly.” One of those issues has to do with how deep prosecution and defense attorneys want to go into discussing suspects and victim’s social media.

After hearing from a total of 11 witnesses consisting of Special Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension team, members from Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a member of Rochester Police Department, a former waitress, the structural engineers who found the gun used as evidence and even a friend of the victim.

The third day of trial will start at nine Thursday morning.

As more of the trial unfolds, KTTC will continue to have updated information for you.

