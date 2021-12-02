Seat reserved for Rosa Parks on Mankato buses
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City buses will be honoring the late civil rights leader Rosa Parks.
Until next Wednesday, a seat on each Mankato City bus will be reserved in honor of Rosa Parks, who contributed to the civil rights movement.
Each saved seat will feature a sign reminding riders of how Parks’ quiet strength made a seat available to everyone.
Partners on this effort include the City of Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Blue Earth County and the Mankato YWCA.
