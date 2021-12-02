Seat reserved for Rosa Parks on Mankato buses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City buses will be honoring the late civil rights leader Rosa Parks.

Until next Wednesday, a seat on each Mankato City bus will be reserved in honor of Rosa Parks, who contributed to the civil rights movement.

Each saved seat will feature a sign reminding riders of how Parks’ quiet strength made a seat available to everyone.

Partners on this effort include the City of Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Blue Earth County and the Mankato YWCA.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.