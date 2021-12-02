State troopers to wear body cameras

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol will be fitting all of its troopers with body cameras by the middle of next year.

The law enforcement agency said 40 troopers will be the first group to wear the cameras on a full-time basis.

According to State Patrol, it is the largest deployment in the state and includes 645 troopers.

New camera systems are being installed in state patrol vehicles in addition to the body camera rollout.

