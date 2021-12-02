Tree-cutting accident near Stewartville leaves one man dead
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A man is dead after a tree-cutting accident near Stewartville in Pleasant Grove Township.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off 110th Street Southeast.
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a 71-year-old man was attempting to take down a tree using a tractor when the tree split in half and landed on top of him.
Deputies said his wife later found him unresponsive with significant head and facial trauma from a fallen tree.
The medical examiner was called to the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
