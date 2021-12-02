Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men were arrested in separate raids by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Law enforcement says in the first raid, which took place Tuesday, agents searched the home of Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton.

Agents seized eleven firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition along with various drugs including a half pound of methamphetamine.

Authorities arrested Smith and say he has a prior conviction for a controlled substance which prevents him from possessing a firearm.

The second raid happened in Mankato yesterday.

Frederick King, 42, of Mankato was arrested and booked after agents say they found more than 50 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash.

According to the task force, King is on supervised release from prison.

Both men face first-degree charges of controlled substance possession and sales along with felony weapons charges.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.