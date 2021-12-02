Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force

Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were arrested in separate raids by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.(Pixabay.com | Pixabay.com)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men were arrested in separate raids by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Law enforcement says in the first raid, which took place Tuesday, agents searched the home of Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton.

Agents seized eleven firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition along with various drugs including a half pound of methamphetamine.

Authorities arrested Smith and say he has a prior conviction for a controlled substance which prevents him from possessing a firearm.

The second raid happened in Mankato yesterday.

Frederick King, 42, of Mankato was arrested and booked after agents say they found more than 50 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash.

According to the task force, King is on supervised release from prison.

Both men face first-degree charges of controlled substance possession and sales along with felony weapons charges.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Alexander McLeish won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket gifted to him by a childhood...
Man wins $1 million on lottery ticket gift after heart surgery
A St. Cloud mother, Fardoussa Abdillahi, has been charged with second-degree murder in the...
St. Cloud woman charged in stabbing death of infant child

Latest News

Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Governor Tim Walz issues statement on MN’s first case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Kelsey and Lisa head over to Madelia’s La Plaza Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Market for some...
Tamales a tasty Mexican Christmas tradition