Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Alexander McLeish won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket gifted to him by a childhood...
Man wins $1 million on lottery ticket gift after heart surgery
A St. Cloud mother, Fardoussa Abdillahi, has been charged with second-degree murder in the...
St. Cloud woman charged in stabbing death of infant child

Latest News

This year’s topic at the 38th GreenSeam Rural Forum will be Weathering the Xtremes: From Farm...
Greenseam Rural Forum tackles effect of weather on Ag industry
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father