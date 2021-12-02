Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wizards beat Timberwolves 115-107; Towns hurt late

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) moves the ball on Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince...
Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) moves the ball on Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added 19 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to leave the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself on a dunk.

Towns scored only two of his 34 points in the final period — and that was when he got free along the baseline for a dunk. After slamming the ball through, his momentum caused his body to fall horizontally and he appeared to land on his tailbone.

Minnesota lost for just the second time in nine games.

It was tied at 95 when Davis Bertans made a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 run by the Wizards. Daniel Gafford added a dunk during that stretch, and Harrell capped the run with a dunk and a free throw. Neither team had led by more than eight before that three-point play made it 107-98 with 4:16 to go.

It was 112-107 in the final minute before Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a 3-pointer to close out the scoring.

Gafford had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who were back home after a four-game road trip.

Towns scored only three points in the first quarter, shooting 0 of 6 from the field. Then he scored 16 in the second and 13 in the third. Anthony Edwards had 25 points for the Timberwolves.

SUCCESS INSIDE

The Wizards outscored Minnesota 68-44 in the paint. Harrell shot 11 of 12 from the field and Gafford was 7 of 10.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Jarred Vanderbilt returned after missing Monday night’s win over Indiana because of flu-like symptoms. F Jaden McDaniels missed a second consecutive game for the same reason. ... G Patrick Beverley (left adductor strain) missed his fourth straight game.

Wizards: G Aaron Holiday (non-COVID-19 illness) missed the game.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Wizards: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
FILE — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects...
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects
FILE — A North Mankato man is awaiting charges after being arrested for a weapons complaint.
North Mankato man arrested, awaiting charges after weapons complaint

Latest News

Gusties shot 80% from the field in the half.
Gustavus uses strong first half to down Carleton
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton takes a lead at first base against the Toronto Blue Jays...
Safe at home: Buxton relishes comfort of staying with Twins
FILE - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) throws during the first inning of a...
Twins start rotation rebuild, sign Dylan Bundy to $5M deal
Minnesota State defenseman Jake Livingstone (23) skates against Bemidji State during an NCAA...
Minnesota State duo earns CCHA Player of the Month honors