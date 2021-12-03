Your Photos
25th annual ‘You Can Make a Difference Camp Out’ begins in Blue Earth

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Thursday marked the start of the 25th annual ‘You Can Make a Difference Camp Out’ in Blue Earth.

A group of campers will spend 50 hours in the Juba’s parking lot downtown to simulate what it’s like for those without critical resources.

The group is collecting items for the Faribault County Food Shelf and the Western Faribault County Toy Drive.

“We decided that we needed to do something because the food shelf was struggling. We were both very surprised how many local families were actually using the food shelf. It was mind-blowing, I had no idea,” organizer Tim Juba stated.

Donations can be dropped off with Juba’s Jabber in Blue Earth until Saturday at 12 p.m.

