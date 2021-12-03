Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Corrections Officers Wanted: Worker shortage hits Minnesota’s Prisons

By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -- With hundreds of open positions, corrections officers working in Minnesota’s prisons are putting in long hours.

According to officials, it’s starting to take its toll on their workforce.

“We end up having much higher levels of overtime and in some cases overtime requirements, which is hard on workers hard on their families,” said Paul Schnell, MN Department of Corrections Commissioner.

At some prisons, overtime can be assigned last minute and result in double shifts.

Officials are worried about filling vacant positions and also holding on to current staff.

“The big worry is that people are burning out and current staff are going to start leaving because they just can’t handle it anymore,” said State Senator Jason Rarick.

For facilities located in more rural areas, the fight for workers can be even harder.

“And for Moose Lake especially because it’s a little more rural, they’ve had a little bit harder time finding people for there,” said Rarick.

Senator Rarick represents the Moose Lake and Willow River area at the state capitol.

He recognizes what a problem it’s becoming with those two facilities plus the one in Togo looking to fill 40 positions right now.

According to the Department of Corrections, properly staffing their prisons now is vital to keep Minnesotans safer in the future.

“We have these positions funded for a reason. So we need to get them filled, and we need to deliver the services that ultimately improve outcomes and make our state safer,” said Schnell.

To incentivize applicants, Minnesota’s Department of Corrections is offering a $5,000 bonus to those hired as new corrections officers.

For more information on the application process, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
FILE — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County...
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence

Latest News

A mostly white jury has been seated for the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center...
Jury seated in Kim Potter trial
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Judge denies request to lower bonds for teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
The goal of the Jackson Business Challenge is to attract new businesses to downtown Jackson...
Jackson Business Challege returns in 2022
This morning, Kelsey and Lisa (along with Marigold) find out who actually lets the dogs--and...
BENCHS volunteers remember four-legged friends during season of giving
This morning, Kelsey and Lisa find out who actually lets the dogs (and cats!) out when they...
BENCHS volunteers remember four-legged friends during season of giving