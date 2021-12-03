Your Photos
GreenSeam hosts 38th annual Rural Forum

Students and members of the agriculture community participated in conversations about the future of agriculture
By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of droughts that have affected crops all over the state, GreenSeam hosts its annual rural forum to discuss all things agriculture.

“Agriculture actually had a pretty decent year, there were micro-climate spots with some really droughts with some serious impacts to it, but overall prices are doing solid, farmers are in good spirits and overall ag business is in good shape,” GreenSeam director Sam Ziegler said.

Ag producers, manufacturers, educators converged on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center downtown Mankato. More than 80 college students were also in attendance representing the future of the industry. Keynote speakers addressed climate change with a focus on what every person in the industry can do.

“My task tonight is really just to frame up the conversation about climate and climate extremes and quite frankly climate change, what it is that the science shows us, what changes we know that we have observed and what we expect in the future and critically what we can do and what folks in the room can do,” explained Heidi Roop, assistant professor at the University of Minnesota.

Other speakers were members of FFA to talk about opportunities in agriculture and a legislative panel to speak about the issues in the industry and what impact they can make at the state level.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

