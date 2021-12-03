Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
FILE — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County...
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Take a look back at some of the fun moments from the past few years with Tom, Lisa and Kelsey.
Meteorologist Tom Clements signs off the morning show

Latest News

Ethics panel recommends House Ethics Committee subpoena Rep. Hagedorn, others
FILE — A St. Cloud woman accused in the killing of a woman whose body was discovered on June 3...
Woman charged in 2nd shooting death; bail set at $1 million
Woman charged in 2nd shooting death; bail set at $1 million
Judge denies request to lower bonds for teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
This week's Pick of the Litter is Mushu.
Pick of the Litter: Mushu