Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack

FILE — An Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARLISLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands, authorities said.

The attack reportedly followed a boys’ high school basketball game Tuesday night between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School in Carlisle’s gym. A video that has been viewed millions of times on Twitter shows a Carlisle player suddenly punch a Nevada player who had his hand extended for a handshake as the two teams passed each other in a traditional practice of sportsmanship following a game.

In the video, the Carlisle player appears to hit the Nevada player at least two more times before he’s pulled away.

The Nevada player suffered a concussion and required stitches for a cut to his mouth. The 17-year-old Carlisle player faces a felony charge of willful injury.

Carlisle Community Schools Superintendent Bryce Amos did not immediately return a phone message left Friday seeking comment on whether the arrested student had been disciplined and whether he remained a member of the Carlisle basketball team. A woman who answered the phone at Carlisle High School said school officials could not comment on the student’s status, citing student privacy regulations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

