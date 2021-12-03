Jackson Business Challege returns in 2022

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson Business Challenge is returning for 2022.

The goal of the four year old program is to attract new businesses to downtown Jackson with a prize package worth $20,000.

The challenge follows the same guidelines as previous years, with one minor change. If a suitable location isn’t found in the downtown Jackson Business District, locations within Jackson city limits will be considered, although preference will be given to businesses wanting to move downtown.

Two new businesses have moved downtown since the program’s launch.

The R.E.S.T. Stop was the winner in 2020 and Level 10 Fit was this year’s winner.

Applications are accepted through the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.