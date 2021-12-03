Jaguars put up big second half to defeat Nicollet

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - The Granada Huntley East Chain-Truman-Martin Luther girls’ basketball team picked up a road win over the Nicollet Raiders 55-39 Thursday night.

The game was tied at 24 at the half, before the Jaguars pulled away in the second to secure the win.

Jaguars senior Jenna Balcom led her team to victory with 18 points. Raiders Marah Hulke scored 22 points in the loss.

