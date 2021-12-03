Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Jaguars put up big second half to defeat Nicollet

By Mary Rominger
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - The Granada Huntley East Chain-Truman-Martin Luther girls’ basketball team picked up a road win over the Nicollet Raiders 55-39 Thursday night.

The game was tied at 24 at the half, before the Jaguars pulled away in the second to secure the win.

Jaguars senior Jenna Balcom led her team to victory with 18 points. Raiders Marah Hulke scored 22 points in the loss.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

The Minnesota River Bulldogs pick up a road win over the Mankato West Scarlets 3-1.
Minnesota River tops West 3-1
The Mankato/Loyola Crusaders opened up their 2021 campaign with a 91-54 win over Nicollet.
Crusaders win big over Nicollet
Thursday's High School Sports Highlights
MSU dominant in an 88-48 victory.
Mavericks storm past Peacocks