Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Judge denies request to lower bonds for teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied requests to lower the bonds for the two teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher last month.

The two 16-year-olds, Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, are each charged in the death of Nohema Graber.

Officials located the remains of Graber at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield after she had been reported missing earlier that day.

Both teens appeared in court last month to ask for their bonds to be lowered, so they can be released from jail before trial.

Court documents filed on Thursday show the judge ruled the bonds will remain at $1 million, cash only.

The ruling reads:

“The Court took into account the nature and circumstances of the offense charged, the defendant’s family ties, employment, financial resources, the length of the defendant’s residence in the community, the defendant’s record of convictions, and the defendant’s record of appearances at other court proceedings.”

Miller and Goodale have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
FILE — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County...
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence

Latest News

A mostly white jury has been seated for the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center...
Jury seated in Kim Potter trial
The goal of the Jackson Business Challenge is to attract new businesses to downtown Jackson...
Jackson Business Challege returns in 2022
This morning, Kelsey and Lisa (along with Marigold) find out who actually lets the dogs--and...
BENCHS volunteers remember four-legged friends during season of giving
This morning, Kelsey and Lisa find out who actually lets the dogs (and cats!) out when they...
BENCHS volunteers remember four-legged friends during season of giving