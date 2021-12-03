Your Photos
Jury seated in Kim Potter trial

A mostly white jury has been seated for the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center...
A mostly white jury has been seated for the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who claims she mixed up her gun and Taser when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has been seated for the trial of a former Minnesota police officer who claims she mixed up her gun and Taser when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death in April in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb.

Potter, 49, quit the force two days after the shooting.

Wright was shot and killed after a traffic stop in which he tried to get back in his car as police sought to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

His death set off several nights of confrontations between police and protesters outside the Brooklyn Center police station.

