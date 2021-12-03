Your Photos
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Highway 22 and 200th Street in Mankato Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Silverado was heading northbound on Highway 22 and a Ford F-250 was Eastbound on 200th St. when both vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Kale Thomas Drengler, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

