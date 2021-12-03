Your Photos
Meteorologist Tom Clements signs off the morning show

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After joining the KEYC staff in January of 2017, Meteorologist Tom Clements marked his last day as a full-time meteorologist with the station.

Tom and his family are relocating to the Twin Cities area.

Take a look back at some of the fun moments from the past few years with Tom, Lisa and Kelsey.

Tom will be around for a little while longer, doing weather on the weekends.

Thank you Tom!

