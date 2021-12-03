Your Photos
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

By KPRC staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KPRC) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reported stolen in 2014 from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

All these years later, another bombshell dropped.

“But I mean, it was just like unbelievable the things he was telling us they found in the wall,” said George Lindsey, co-host of the morning show the Morning Bullpen at 100.3 The Bull. “We’ve been talking about things that you found of value, and we have been blown away.”

A recent caller to the radio show who said he did some plumbing work at Lakewood Church said, “There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. … Well, they removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall.”

The envelopes were full of cash and checks, he said.

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I went ahead and turned it all in,” the caller said.

Lindsey said he couldn’t believe it.

“So then, he relayed to us that in 2014, there was big story about money being stolen from Lakewood Church,” Lindsey said.

Houston Police Department is still investigating that seven-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000.

In a statement, Lakewood Church said while repair work was being done, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found.

They immediately notified the Houston Police Department and are assisting with their investigation.

It’s still unclear how much money the plumber discovered behind the walls at Lakewood Church, but police said they will continue their investigation.

The case raises a lot of questions.

“Don’t you want to know what happened? I mean, they stole the money but they didn’t get it out of the wall?” Lindsey said.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

