MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The No. 17 MSU men’s basketball team hosted No. 19 Upper Iowa Thursday night.

Mavericks win 98-96 in overtime.

Quincy Anderson led MSU with 35 points.

Mavericks remain unbeaten with the victory.

MSU heads to Winona State on Saturday.

