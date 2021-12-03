Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Netflix to produce movie about a famous Thanksgiving text mix-up

Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton, believing it was her grandson's number, and invited him to Thanksgiving. (Source: KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix is making a movie about a famous Thanksgiving text mix-up that turned into a tradition and an unlikely friendship.

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench celebrated their sixth Thanksgiving together this year.

They first met in 2016 when Dench sent a text inviting Hinton over for dinner. It was meant for her grandson, who had changed his phone number.

Hinton, then a high school senior, accepted the offer anyway, and she welcomed him for dinner.

Their story went viral on social media, and now it will be recounted in a movie called, “The Thanksgiving Text.”

The friends said they’re excited to share their story with the world and hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections they wouldn’t normally make.

They also said they feel so blessed to find genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistake text.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
FILE — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County...
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence

Latest News

A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report; US employers added 210,000 in November
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP’s virus barbs
The goal of the Jackson Business Challenge is to attract new businesses to downtown Jackson...
Jackson Business Challege returns in 2022