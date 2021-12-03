Unique Classic Cars to host Rock the Halls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Unique Classic Cars is kicking off December with live music.

Rock The Halls 2021 takes place Saturday and will feature Street Talk.

All proceeds go straight to the Holiday Sharing Tree.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $20.

In case you haven't heard: Unique. Concert. Food. Cash Bar. Street Talk Band. Saturday! ℹ : https://fb.me/e/1XmZuP2tX Posted by Unique Classic Cars on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Unique Classic Cars officials say it’s a fun and interactive way to give back during the holiday season.

”The cool part about it is all proceeds are going to be donated. Donating it all, the ticket sales to the holiday sharing tree to benefit those this time of the year that needs assistance. Just having a little bit of and hopefully brighten up a few Christmases for some people locally as well,” explained Jeremy Thomas, president at Unique Classic Cars.

Tickets can be bought on Unique Classic Cars’ Facebook page.

