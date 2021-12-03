Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Unique Classic Cars to host Rock the Halls

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Unique Classic Cars is kicking off December with live music.

Rock The Halls 2021 takes place Saturday and will feature Street Talk.

All proceeds go straight to the Holiday Sharing Tree.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $20.

In case you haven't heard: Unique. Concert. Food. Cash Bar. Street Talk Band. Saturday! ℹ : https://fb.me/e/1XmZuP2tX

Posted by Unique Classic Cars on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Unique Classic Cars officials say it’s a fun and interactive way to give back during the holiday season.

”The cool part about it is all proceeds are going to be donated. Donating it all, the ticket sales to the holiday sharing tree to benefit those this time of the year that needs assistance. Just having a little bit of and hopefully brighten up a few Christmases for some people locally as well,” explained Jeremy Thomas, president at Unique Classic Cars.

Tickets can be bought on Unique Classic Cars’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
Unique Classic Cars to host Rock the Halls
Thursday marked the start of the 25th annual ‘You Can Make a Difference Camp Out’ in Blue Earth.
25th annual ‘You Can Make a Difference Camp Out’ begins in Blue Earth