Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wolverines supporting Wildcats: U of M will honor Oxford High School on Saturday

Tate Myre, a junior with a 3.9 GPA, was a star running back at Oxford High School.
The University of Michigan Wolverines will wear a special patch on their jerseys during...
The University of Michigan Wolverines will wear a special patch on their jerseys during Saturday's Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. The patch represents the students killed in the Oxford High School shooting, with the initials of Tate Myre, a star running back for the Wildcats, at the top.(Michigan Football Twitter)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan will honor Oxford High School during Saturday’s championship game.

The football team revealed a special addition to the jerseys they will wear in Indianapolis when they take on Iowa for the Big Ten Championship title.

The team posted a closeup of the patch on their Twitter account Thursday.

“Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game. The shape is of Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members. The ‘TM’ and ‘42′ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justing Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts. We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong.”

Myre, a junior with a 3.9 GPA, was a star running back at Oxford High School. Many of his teammates remembered him as a leader on and off the field, a shining example of what it meant to be a Wildcat.

A Change.org petition was created to rename Wildcat Stadium to Tate Myre Stadium. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, it had 194,300 signatures with the next goal being 200,000.

The Village of Oxford has a population of less than 3,500 and OHS has an enrollment of 1,603.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
FILE — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County...
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence

Latest News

FILE — An Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on...
Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack
MSHSL to implement basketball shot clock in 2023-24
MSHSL to implement basketball shot clock in 2023-24
The head coach of the Iowa Women's Basketball team is teetering on a major milestone.
Iowa women's basketball team head coach teeters on major milestone
People across the country are at odds as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments about a...
People across the country watch as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe V. Wade
Take a look back at some of the fun moments from the past few years with Tom, Lisa and Kelsey.
Meteorologist Tom Clements signs off the morning show