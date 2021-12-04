Your Photos
ABUKAR TRIAL: Prosecution calls final witness

Surveillance video was at the center of testimony Wednesday as the trial of a Rochester man charged in a deadly shooting in March of 2019 continues. Many of the victim’s family were in the courtroom again for the second day of trial and some of the suspect’s friends and family were there as well.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Week one of the Muhadin Abukar murder trial wrapped up with just one witness Friday. Abukar is one of two suspects in the March, 2019 murder of Garad Roble.

The prosecution called Aaliyah Lamb to the stand on Friday. She is one of four people with Garad Roble in Downtown Rochester the night of his murder.

Ms. Lamb was questioned by prosecution about what she remembers from that night of March 4, 2019 and into the early hours of March 5. This was the first time in the trial some type of argument between the victim and suspect was mentioned.

The defense attorney, Paul Applebaum, crossed the witness a few times causing the courtroom to become rather tense and uneasy.

Lamb was on the stand for about an hour and a half and then court adjourned. A decision in this case is expected by Wednesday, Dec 8.

