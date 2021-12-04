Byron family makes recent appearance on game show Family Feud

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Krings Family from Byron were recently seen on the popular tv game show Family Feud. Their taping recently aired after they competed back in May.

The Krings decided on Christmas Eve 2019, to make an audition video for Family Feud.

“We just came up with ideas and just rolled with it,” said mother Julie Krings.

It was about a year until they heard back from Family Feud producers after sending their original audition video.

From there it was all about practice makes perfect until it was time to fly down to Atlanta for the taping of the show.

“It was crazy feelings. It was oh my gosh I can’t believe this is happening,” said Julie.

The Krings say Family Feud was always one of their favorite television shows and they even joked about being on the show one day.

“It was something we always wanted to do ever since we were young. We were sitting in the living room when we were toddlers or a little older than toddlers, but we always wanted to say hey we’re going to be on that show some day. So to finally be down there to see Steve Harvey walk out to be playing against another family it was just a lot of fun,” said son Kyle Krings

Some family members were definitely more nervous than others.

“Before the show I meditated for like 20 minutes I just cleared everything out of my head. Whatever happens, happens,” said Kyle.

Getting through the nerves and sitting in the audience for ten hours because COVID-19 did not allow a real audience paid off when the Krings family made it to the Fast Money Round.

For them though, that was not the best part.

“All the things we did as a family together. You know we went down there to make memories. We went to an Atlanta game when we were there. So, we just made memories the whole time,” said Julie.

The Krings were so close to winning $20,000, but ended up taking home about $900 instead by not getting the 200 points needed in that final round. The whole family agrees the entire experience from, start to finish, was worth it, and mom Julie told us she wants to go back!

