Fire & Ice Ball returns in person this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato’s Fire & Ice Ball is making a comeback this weekend.

The annual black-tie event is Greater Mankato Area United Way’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

It will be held Saturday in the Grand Hall at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Organizers say they expect around 500 people to attend.

The Fire & Ice Ball helps get the United Way over the line for its $2.06 million campaign goal. The organization serves 51,000 people in four counties.

The online auction is available now through Sunday, and the anticipation is building as the event gets closer.

”We are really excited to be back in person this year and committee members have put a ton of work in this year, as well as all of the support from all of the businesses. So it is exciting to see it all finally coming together today, and we are decorating. We are really excited about tomorrow.”

There are still tickets available for the event. Visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s website for more information and to purchase tickets.

