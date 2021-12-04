Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

(Source: AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death.

Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.

Rice allegedly went into a condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter.

Chu later approved live video coverage, but she made clear that the demands of protesters were not a factor.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look back at some of the fun moments from the past few years with Tom, Lisa and Kelsey.
Meteorologist Tom Clements signs off the morning show
FILE — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County...
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
FILE — Mankato Area Public Schools reports that Mankato West High School received three threats...
Mankato West High School reports 3 violent threats made this week
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force

Latest News

COVID BOOSTER SHOT
State expands booster opportunities for parents
Vote for the Sports Extra Play of the Night from Week 3
Sports Extra: Winter Week 1 Play of the Night
Sports Extra: Winter Week 1 Play of the Night
Sports Extra: Winter Week 1