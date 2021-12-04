Your Photos
Mankato West High School reports 3 violent threats made this week

By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools reports that Mankato West High School received three threats of gun violence this week.

The first threat was made on Wednesday and was deemed not credible, but threats made Thursday and Friday on social media were deemed to be credible.

The high school was able to locate the student who made the threat. The school district says it is working with law enforcement on the matter.

Students and staff were informed of the threat, and Mankato West Principal Sherri Blasing has been communicating with students and is emphasizing the school is safe and the issue is being addressed.

Students were given the option to take off from school Friday if they were feeling unsafe after the threat made Thursday.

The perceived threats come days after a 15-year-old used a gun to kill four students at Oxford High School in Michigan. It was the country’s 28th school shooting in 2021 alone.

