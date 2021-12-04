Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Mushu

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Mushu.

The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says he’s a pretty calm cat who loves to hang out with other cats in his cat condo. In fact, he loves company, cats and humans alike.

He loves pets, cuddles and scratches under his chin.

Anyone interested in adopting Mushu is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

Posted by Animal Shelter/BENCHS on Sunday, November 28, 2021

