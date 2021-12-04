Your Photos
Prince statue, bench in Henderson moved to new location

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The iconic Prince memorabilia in Henderson has moved.

The statue and bench were originally located by a mural of the Minnesota music icon on Main Street. Both have been moved to the Heart of Henderson.

The move was prompted by a debate between the Prince Legacy Henderson Project and the businesses that the statue and bench were tucked in between.

The rain, sleet, and snow are coming but the Purple Family can still sit and visit the Prince Memorial in the warmth of ...

Posted by Prince Legacy Henderson Project, Inc. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

”We put on our Facebook page that we have moved inside and most of the fans love it even better. It’s warm, you are not outside taking pictures in the cold weather, so it has worked out just fine,” stated Joel King, owner of the Prince exhibit.

The new location is at 501 Main Street and is open from Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

