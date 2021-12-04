Reggie Lutz seeking postseason redemption in fifth season with Mavericks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State forward Reggie Lutz turned in his extra year of NCAA eligibility after the pandemic season for a fifth go-around with the Mavericks.

So far this season, Lutz is one of the team’s top contributors with seven goals and nine assists.

Mary Rominger: Reggie, just a couple of games ago, you became the 16th player in MSU men’s hockey history to reach 100 career points, what was it like to reach that milestone?

Reggie Lutz: It was a great honor, a lot of credit to my teammates and my linemates over the past four or so. Wouldn’t be able to do it without them. It was a cool night, my teammates and everyone was super excited for me, so it was something really special and something I’ll never forget.

MR: We’ve seen a lot of powerful offense from this team so far this season, even with a tough non-conference schedule to start the season, averaging 4.43 goals per game, the first in the nation in doing so contribution from all areas. How does that feel knowing that you guys are set in that area?

RL: It’s a great feeling. I’m sure coach is comfortable rolling all four lines every night, so that helps in the third period with their legs and staying confident in that area, so staying fresh throughout the game when we’re rolling four lines really helps later on in the game and I think that’s where a lot of our success has come from.

MR: We’ve seen what you guys look like against number-two St. Cloud State to start the season, UMass, teams that have posed a threat in years prior, now looking at conference play, you guys on paper are better than a lot of teams in the nation, but you never know when a Ferris State can sneak up on you. What’s the mentality as you go into the later parts of the season when the schedule really does start to wear on you.

RL: I think just not getting too comfortable, like you said, we played some powerhouse teams to start the year and that was a great test for us going into the conference play and trying to get better every week and taking steps forward as a team, so just not getting comfortable and just hopefully keeping it going in conference play. We’ve got a big target on our back and we understand that and we like the challenge every night and so far we’ve been taking steps every day to become better and we’re excited about where we’re going.

MR: Maverick hockey fans, everyone around the organization knows how close you guys have been to having success in the postseason. You proved you’re capable last year, but as a player that has been on this team for five years. How do you feel knowing ‘It’s my last year, I really want to complete that goal of going beyond the Frozen Four’?

RL: That was part of the reason I came back, it was a great thing to make it to the Frozen Four last year, but coming up short kind of left a sour taste in my mouth, so I was excited to be able to come back and hopefully get the job done this year, but like I said, it’s still a long ways away and teams are getting better every day and something we need to do is get better every day, so we’re prepared for when playoffs come. Just because we made it there last year doesn’t mean anything this year. Obviously, it was a tough thing to get there last year and we know what it takes to get there this year with last year being a good year for us and all, but for me, it left a sour taste in my mouth, so I was excited to come back again and hopefully tee it up again and get one more shot at it.

