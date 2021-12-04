Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

State expands booster opportunities for parents

COVID BOOSTER SHOT
COVID BOOSTER SHOT(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State of Minnesota will begin offering booster shots at school vaccination clinics so parents can get their boosters when kids get their shots.

Beginning as early as Dec. 6, Minnesota will also offer boosters at multiple state-run and state-hosted 5 to 11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those hosted at schools.

Roughly 35 state school-based vaccination clinics for ages 5-11 will begin offering booster shots to parents of children receiving their first or second dose in December and the first week of January.

Additional 5-11 vaccine clinics will begin offering boosters as planning continues.

The state has also secured an additional one million over-the-counter rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look back at some of the fun moments from the past few years with Tom, Lisa and Kelsey.
Meteorologist Tom Clements signs off the morning show
FILE — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County...
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
FILE — Mankato Area Public Schools reports that Mankato West High School received three threats...
Mankato West High School reports 3 violent threats made this week
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force

Latest News

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial
Vote for the Sports Extra Play of the Night from Week 3
Sports Extra: Winter Week 1 Play of the Night
Sports Extra: Winter Week 1 Play of the Night
Sports Extra: Winter Week 1