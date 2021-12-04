State expands booster opportunities for parents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State of Minnesota will begin offering booster shots at school vaccination clinics so parents can get their boosters when kids get their shots.

Beginning as early as Dec. 6, Minnesota will also offer boosters at multiple state-run and state-hosted 5 to 11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those hosted at schools.

Roughly 35 state school-based vaccination clinics for ages 5-11 will begin offering booster shots to parents of children receiving their first or second dose in December and the first week of January.

Additional 5-11 vaccine clinics will begin offering boosters as planning continues.

The state has also secured an additional one million over-the-counter rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families.

