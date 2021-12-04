Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Union Market closing its doors

By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.

“This just feels like a loss for the long-term community,” artist Ashley Siehler said.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group opened the South Front Street retailer in 2019. In January 2020, then-general manager Gina Moorhead took over the business.

It closed for construction, which was scheduled to wrap up that March.

“There was no paint on the walls, no sliding doors. She kind of put her heart and soul into this,” said Sarah Wooding, a vendor at Union Market.

But the pandemic hit, and Union Market’s reopening was pushed back.

“We were closed for longer than anticipated,” owner Gina Moorhead said.

With no revenue coming in, months of rent and late fees stacked up.

The retailer officially reopened last September, and business took off.

“Each month, we’ve been growing and growing and growing and growing, but we still had those COVID months of back rent that we had to pay,” Moorhead stated.

She recently applied for a loan through the Small Business Administration.

“Emergency loans to be able to pay back rent and wages,” Moorhead added.

It’s a process that takes around four weeks. But she says Coldwell insisted she pays back the outstanding balances by Nov. 30.

It was a deadline the SBA couldn’t meet, and on Tuesday, Moorhead received a phone call saying she had to be out of the space by 4:30 p.m. and to drop the keys off.

Now, Union Market sits nearly empty.

In a statement sent to KEYC News Now, Coldwell said, “We wish to respect Gina’s move-out process as she transitions her business model. No further comments at this time.”

Moorhead wishes the eviction could have been delayed.

“I can’t hurry up the Small Business Administration. I can’t push them long enough, but the application’s in, and we’re good for it,” Moorhead added.

Coldwell currently has no plans for the 4,000-square-foot space and is seeking a new tenant.

“It offered more than anyone else in the area,” said James Sweigler, a vendor at Union Market.

People can still shop online, but vendors say business won’t be the same.

“I just kind of feel heartbroken and disappointed,” artist Amber Rahe said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
FILE — One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County...
Mankato man injured in Highway 22 crash
Take a look back at some of the fun moments from the past few years with Tom, Lisa and Kelsey.
Meteorologist Tom Clements signs off the morning show
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Omicron variant detected in Minnesotan who traveled to NYC Anime Convention
FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence

Latest News

Union Market closing its doors
Xcel Energy and ITC Midwest have completed a new electric transmission line to expand low-cost,...
Xcel Energy, ITC Midwest complete electric transmission line
Xcel Energy, ITC Midwest complete electric transmission line
Mankato’s Fire & Ice Ball is making a comeback this weekend.
Fire & Ice Ball returns in person this weekend