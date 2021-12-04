Union Market closing its doors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.

“This just feels like a loss for the long-term community,” artist Ashley Siehler said.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group opened the South Front Street retailer in 2019. In January 2020, then-general manager Gina Moorhead took over the business.

It closed for construction, which was scheduled to wrap up that March.

“There was no paint on the walls, no sliding doors. She kind of put her heart and soul into this,” said Sarah Wooding, a vendor at Union Market.

But the pandemic hit, and Union Market’s reopening was pushed back.

“We were closed for longer than anticipated,” owner Gina Moorhead said.

With no revenue coming in, months of rent and late fees stacked up.

The retailer officially reopened last September, and business took off.

“Each month, we’ve been growing and growing and growing and growing, but we still had those COVID months of back rent that we had to pay,” Moorhead stated.

She recently applied for a loan through the Small Business Administration.

“Emergency loans to be able to pay back rent and wages,” Moorhead added.

It’s a process that takes around four weeks. But she says Coldwell insisted she pays back the outstanding balances by Nov. 30.

It was a deadline the SBA couldn’t meet, and on Tuesday, Moorhead received a phone call saying she had to be out of the space by 4:30 p.m. and to drop the keys off.

Now, Union Market sits nearly empty.

In a statement sent to KEYC News Now, Coldwell said, “We wish to respect Gina’s move-out process as she transitions her business model. No further comments at this time.”

Moorhead wishes the eviction could have been delayed.

“I can’t hurry up the Small Business Administration. I can’t push them long enough, but the application’s in, and we’re good for it,” Moorhead added.

Coldwell currently has no plans for the 4,000-square-foot space and is seeking a new tenant.

“It offered more than anyone else in the area,” said James Sweigler, a vendor at Union Market.

People can still shop online, but vendors say business won’t be the same.

“I just kind of feel heartbroken and disappointed,” artist Amber Rahe said.

