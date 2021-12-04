Your Photos
Xcel Energy, ITC Midwest complete electric transmission line

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) — Xcel Energy and ITC Midwest have completed a new electric transmission line to expand low-cost, clean and renewable energy in the region.

Known as the Huntley-Wilmarth project, the 50-mile transmission line is a 345-kilovolt high-voltage electric transmission line in southern Minnesota.

The line carries wind energy and runs from ITC Midwest’s Huntley substation located near Winnebago to Xcel Energy’s Wilmarth substation near Mankato.

”Essentially, all-electric customers in the southern half of Minnesota and northern Iowa benefit from it, because nowadays, electricity, the generation is deregulated, and all the power plants bid their generation into one pool. The lowest cost electricity gets used first. So because the wind energy is now generally cheaper than other sources, all electric customers will benefit,” explained Grant Stevenson, senior project manager at Xcel Energy.

Stevenson says he sees future projects like this one coming to fruition in the future.

