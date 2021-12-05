2 Mavericks sweep Michigan Tech, Smith three point night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 2 Minnesota State men’s hockey team completed a two-game sweep over Michigan Tech with a 3-1 win, Saturday night.

The Mavericks opened up scoring on the power play in the first period after junior Cade Borchardt netted his seventh of the season. Sophomore defenseman Jake Livingstone gave MSU a two-goal lead in the second period. Junior forward Nathan Smith assisted both goals and put home an empty netter to finish the game with three points.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.