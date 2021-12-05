Bells on Belgrade rings in the holidays in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of people rang in the holidays Saturday at Bells on Belgrade in North Mankato.

The annual celebration offers free festivities for people of all ages.

“There’s been a lot of activity, a lot of laughs. There’s a lot of kids running around, and the parents are just having a really great time as well,” stated Jolinda Grabianowski, Treasurer of the Business on Belgrade Association.

Bells on Belgrade was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but organizers said it made a successful comeback.

Katie Heinz, Director of North Mankato Taylor Library added, “It feels really great to be back. The community has been coming out to support us. We have been here all afternoon, and it has been a steady flood of families and people.”

The event featured holiday-themed games, horse-drawn trolley rides and visits with Santa.

Heinz said, “[Kids are] so excited to see Santa and so excited just to be here in the community. It’s really fun to just see the kids having so much fun.”

Children also enjoyed crafts and face painting as well as tours of the Bookmobile and a firetruck.

Attendee Lorelei Nelson mentioned, “There’s a lot of activities, and people like to play games and stuff. I really like it, and it’s super fun.”

Businesses gave out cookies, hot chocolate and kids books.

Many also took part in a Winter Wonderland Parade that wove through the neighborhood.

“We really like that people are out and about. They’re getting to check out all the businesses in lower North Mankato and also enjoy all of the activities that we have in the streets,” Grabianowski explained.

