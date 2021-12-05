Your Photos
Northlanders face the first winter storm with shovels in hand

Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.
Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.(KBJR/CBS)
By Abigael Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - As snow continues to slowly blanket the Northland, Duluthians took to the streets with shovels and snow blowers in hand.

Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.
Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.(KBJR/CBS)

“People started saying it was gonna be big and certainly up the shore I think they’re gonna be expecting that. So most of the friends I have started putting their plows on, started their snowblowers one more time,” Duluth resident John Karich said.

Karich started shoveling early Sunday morning for his neighbors and friends, in hopes to help where he can as the storm continues.

A shared mission by another Duluth resident, Dareen Hawpetoss.

“I was out here all morning since the sun came up,” Hawpetoss said.

Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.
Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.(KBJR/CBS)

Hawpetoss said he has been shoveling and snow blowing sidewalks and driveways across the city since he was a kid. To this day, it’s a highlight of his winter.

“I love it, get a little exercise and get a little money too,” Hawpetoss said.

Both men said the storm is long overdue in Duluth. They add the storm is an oddly welcome sight.

“I’m pretty happy for it really, I mean I love to cross-country ski and do things outside and we are what, 7 or 8 inches behind in just water? So I think it’s great,” Karich said.

Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.
Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.(KBJR/CBS)

