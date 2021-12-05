Your Photos
St. Anthony police investigating man found dead as homicide

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (AP) - Police in St. Anthony found a man dead inside a home late Saturday and took into custody a second man with a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but no charges have been filed.

Police initially responded to the home after receiving a report of a dead man inside with “obvious signs of trauma,” according to a statement from the department.

Officers met a relative of the man who discovered his body while checking on his welfare. The man with the stab wound was treated at a local hospital.

