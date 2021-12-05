Superior snowmobiler falls through ice on Rice Lake, authorities share warning

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Authorities are warning people about ice safety after a Superior snowmobiler went into the water on Rice Lake just north of Duluth early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 1:03 a.m. stating someone had gone through the ice.

Multiple first responders arrived at Rice Lake Dam public access and found an unoccupied vehicle with an empty snowmobile trailer in the parking lot.

Authorities called the owner of the vehicle, who said he broke through the ice while towing a sled full of snowmobile gear earlier.

The 35-year-old told authorities he rescued himself, made it back to shore, and called a family member for a ride.

He was not hurt.

Authorities don’t know at this point if the snowmobile and gear are submerged, as they did not go out on the lake after making contact with the snowmobiler.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that ice conditions vary from lake to lake, and to use extreme caution if you choose to venture out on the ice during the early part of the ice fishing season.

