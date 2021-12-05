Unique Classic Cars hosts benefit concert for Holiday Sharing Tree

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local charity got a boost in donations thanks to Unique Classic Cars.

The vintage car dealer hosted its first ever Rock the Halls event.

“They have a band, and they have a venue where we can have live music. We’re raising money for the Holiday Sharing Tree,” said Brenda Wick, a Holiday Sharing Tree board member.

Community members enjoyed live music from Street Talk who played tunes from various decades.

Tickets were $20 each. All proceeds went to the Holiday Sharing Tree, a nonprofit that provides gifts to people in need.

Jeremy Thomas, President and CEO of Unique Classic Cars stated, “It’s real important to us to be able to give back to the community. We love having the event to be able to give back, especially for those in Blue Earth and Nicollet County that may be having a little tougher time this holiday season.”

Organizers said it’s special to see so many people support the cause.

Thomas mentioned, “So many people are genuinely interested in the fact that the proceeds are going to the Holiday Sharing Tree, and we’re just happy to be able to have the facility and host an event like this. It’s been great.”

The donations will also stay local.

Wick added, “All the money raised for the Holiday Sharing Tree in the community stays in the community. 100% of it goes back into it. We raise money, and we give it to the people who are in need.”

Unique Classic Cars hopes to make Rock the Halls an annual event.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.