Unity Gifts opens in Waseca

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On the downtown streets of a festive downtown Waseca lives a holiday wish.

Unity Gifts in Waseca celebrated its grand opening this weekend, and its path to opening was anything but ordinary.

“So crazy enough, we made the decision to start this adventure a month ago. At the end of October we decided to open this store,” explained store owner Beth Hansen.

The store was born out of a passion for community support, and the store’s fairy tale story reaches farther than just the brief time frame.

“I have absolutely no experience in any of this whatsoever, outside of just having a passion for it and wanting to. Obviously I’ve worked retail in high school, college, things like that, so that’s been my knowledge, this is a huge learning curve. Thankfully, I have incredible people that do have knowledge that are mentoring me through it,” Hansen continued.

The store offers handmade consignment items from various vendors around Waseca county as well as a variety of gift items.

Hansen also said that the most important deadline when opening a store so quickly was to be ready for the holiday season.

While the store came together quickly and is currently filled to the brim with holiday-themed gifts and merchandise, Hansen made it very clear that they plan on being here year round.

“I think the only real challenging thing has been trying to make sure that people understand we are not just a pop up store. This is not just a holiday store. So we will be a gift store here in Waseca permanently,” Hansen said.

The store celebrated their grand opening by holding a raffle for free merchandise to every visitor.

In Waseca, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

