3 firefighters injured, rescued from Minneapolis home

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three firefighters were injured and had to be rescued from a burning home in Minneapolis.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. All four people in the house fled to safety.

Officials say gusty winds fueled the fire and when crews were inside a portion of the house collapsed and trapped three firefighters under a large section of roofing. All three were rescued by their fellow firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the two adults and two children who have been displaced after the house was declared uninhabitable.

