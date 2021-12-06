Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

3 firefighters injured, rescued from Minneapolis home

Yesterday evening, three firefighters were injured and had to be rescued from a burning home in...
Yesterday evening, three firefighters were injured and had to be rescued from a burning home in Minneapolis.(wagm)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three firefighters were injured and had to be rescued from a burning home in Minneapolis.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. All four people in the house fled to safety.

Officials say gusty winds fueled the fire and when crews were inside a portion of the house collapsed and trapped three firefighters under a large section of roofing. All three were rescued by their fellow firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the two adults and two children who have been displaced after the house was declared uninhabitable.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronze statue of Prince completes memorial in downtown Henderson.
Prince statue, bench in Henderson moved to new location
Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
The sign in the front window of Unity Gifts in Waseca, Minn.
Unity Gifts opens in Waseca
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home

Latest News

Lisa's dreams and aspirations of being the next E-Sport champion are crushed when she looks...
E-Sports the name of the game at Bethany Lutheran College
What outdoor activity do like to do most with your children?
Question of the Day (12/6/2021)
Lisa's dreams and aspirations of being the next E-Sport champion are crushed when she looks...
E-Sports the name of the game at Bethany Lutheran College
Windy and cold start to the week.
Joshua Eckl's Monday Morning Forecast