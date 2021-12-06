Chatfield teen seriously injured in ATV crash

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – A 14-year-old boy from Chatfield is in the hospital with severe injuries after an ATV crash at his home on Saturday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said the boy’s parents found him shortly before 1 p.m. near his ATV with a severe injury to back of his head. Deputies said no helmet was found at the scene.

Chatfield Ambulance responded and a GundersenAIR helicopter transported him to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The boy remains in a medically-induced coma, according to OCSO.

