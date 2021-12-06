Chief Arradondo to retire at end of term

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he will not accept a third term,

During Arradondo’s second term in office, the Minneapolis Police Department became a national focal point following the murder of George Floyd by former officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin has since been convicted and sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

The unrest following Floyd’s murder led to calls for significant police reform, including defunding police. A ballot initiative in Minneapolis that would have removed the police department from the city charter and replaced it with a reimagined public safety department failed in the November election.

Over the last year, several hundred officers have left the police department amid a violent crime spike.

In October, Arradondo requested an additional $27 million in funding for 2022 in an effort to rebuild core services.

