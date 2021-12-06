Your Photos
Cole Swindell coming to town

Country artist Cole Swindell is coming to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato...
Country artist Cole Swindell is coming to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato on March 26 for his “Down to the Bar Tour."(KWQC)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another big name will be coming to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in March.

The event centered just announced that country artist Cole Swindell is coming to the key city on March 26 for his “Down to the Bar Tour,” with special guests Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $39.75 plus applicable fees.

