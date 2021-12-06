Cole Swindell coming to town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another big name will be coming to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in March.

The event centered just announced that country artist Cole Swindell is coming to the key city on March 26 for his “Down to the Bar Tour,” with special guests Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $39.75 plus applicable fees.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.