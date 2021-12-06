Convicted sex offender moves to rural Henderson

TYRONE, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Le Sueur County are informing the public that a level one predatory offender has moved into a residence in rural Henderson.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a release Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Erwin Schmidt was granted a provisional discharge from a civil commitment and has moved into a residence Tyrone Township. Schmidt will be supervised by the Minnesota Sex Offender Program’s Reintegration Office.

Schmidt was previously convicted of various criminal sexual conduct offenses in Murray and Scott counties that included conduct involving sexual contact and sexual penetration with two different known, minor female children and the use of force and threats to gain compliance.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office adds that there will not be a community meeting regarding Schmidt’s reintegration into the community.

