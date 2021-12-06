Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Convicted sex offender moves to rural Henderson

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a release Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Erwin...
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a release Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Erwin Schmidt was granted a provisional discharge from a civil commitment and has moved into a residence Tyrone Township. Schmidt will be supervised by the Minnesota Sex Offender Program’s Reintegration Office.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRONE, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Le Sueur County are informing the public that a level one predatory offender has moved into a residence in rural Henderson.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a release Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Erwin Schmidt was granted a provisional discharge from a civil commitment and has moved into a residence Tyrone Township. Schmidt will be supervised by the Minnesota Sex Offender Program’s Reintegration Office.

Schmidt was previously convicted of various criminal sexual conduct offenses in Murray and Scott counties that included conduct involving sexual contact and sexual penetration with two different known, minor female children and the use of force and threats to gain compliance.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office adds that there will not be a community meeting regarding Schmidt’s reintegration into the community.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronze statue of Prince completes memorial in downtown Henderson.
Prince statue, bench in Henderson moved to new location
Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
The sign in the front window of Unity Gifts in Waseca, Minn.
Unity Gifts opens in Waseca

Latest News

Teacher (File)
Southern Minnesota schools struggle with substitute teacher shortage
Duluth first major snowfall
Northlanders face the first winter storm with shovels in hand
Byron Family On Family Feud
Byron Family On Family Feud
KEYC Weather
Monday Afternoon Weather Update