Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz orders flags at Half staff to honor Senator Dole

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Moffett
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Walz has directed all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half staff to remember, mourn, and honor the life of United States Senator Robert Joseph Dole.

This order is effective through Thursday, December 9th.

“Senator Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Dole served 27 years as a United States Senator for the state of Kansas, including as Senate majority leader,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronze statue of Prince completes memorial in downtown Henderson.
Prince statue, bench in Henderson moved to new location
Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
The sign in the front window of Unity Gifts in Waseca, Minn.
Unity Gifts opens in Waseca

Latest News

Teacher (File)
Southern Minnesota schools struggle with substitute teacher shortage
Duluth first major snowfall
Northlanders face the first winter storm with shovels in hand
Byron Family On Family Feud
Byron Family On Family Feud
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a release Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Erwin...
Convicted sex offender moves to rural Henderson
KEYC Weather
Monday Afternoon Weather Update